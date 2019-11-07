Nigeria declares Monday as public holiday

The Nigerian Government has declared Monday, November 11, 2019 as public holiday to mark the 2019 Eidul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the government on Thursday in Abuja.

A statement signed by Mohammed Manga, the Director, Press and Public Relations to the Minister of Interior said that Aregbesola congratulated the Muslim Faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, which are; love, courage and perseverance and that doing so would guarantee peace and security in Nigeria.

The minister, according to the statement, expressed confidence that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment will soon be over and urged Nigerians to remain focused and determined.

Aregbesola assured that with the immense potential the country is endowed with; coupled with its human and natural resources, if tapped and properly utilized; Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.

He added that with love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, “we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria”.

The minister wished Nigerians a happy and peaceful Eidul-Mawlid celebration.