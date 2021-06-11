Nigeria declares Monday, June 14 public holiday to mark Democracy Day

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has announced that Monday, June 14 has been declared as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.The Minister, on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and urged all citizens to support the government in its efforts at ensuring a united and prosperous nation.

The Minister said in the statement issued on Thursday in Abuja that any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all, adding that the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity, and progress if all citizens love his or her neighbour and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united and indivisible entity. No development can take place in an acrimonious environment.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the Federal Government to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, Nigeria will continue to get better.