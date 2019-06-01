Nigeria declares public holiday for Muslim festival

International › APA

Published on 01.06.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Nigeria has declared Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5, as public holidays to mark the Muslim feast of Eid-Fitri marking the end of Ramadan fasting.The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of  Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director  Press & Public Relations, of the ministry, on Friday in Abuja.

Ehuriah congratulated the Muslim faithful  on a successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and enjoined all  Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace,  unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

She admonished Nigerians to shun hate  speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the administration  of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united  Nigeria so as to achieve the next level of socio-economic  development.

Ehuriah reaffirmed the determination of the Federal Government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

She said that security agencies under the Ministry have been directed to provide adequate security before, during and after the Eid-Fitri Celebration.

The Permanent Secretary restated  government’s desire for all Nigerians to be inspired by the virtues  gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice,  charity and love for one another.

She wishes all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Eid-Fitri Celebration.

