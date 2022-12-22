Nigeria declares public holidays to mark Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Nigerian Government has declared December 26 and 27, 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day and Monday, January 2, 2023 to mark the New Year celebrations.Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, who made the announcement in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday in Abuja, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Minister enjoined Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ in deeds and follow his teachings, especially on faith, hope and love.

“We must imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that his birth signifies.

“This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said.

The Minister also urged Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of the festive period to pray for the total eradication of any vestige of insecurity in the country.

He reminded Nigerians that 2023, was an election and political transition year and that they should make it a huge success by voting peacefully and avoiding anything capable of undermining the exercise.

He assured that the Federal Government has put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property.

The minister advised Nigerians to celebrate moderately, act responsibly and refrain from spreading fake news on the country, the government and people around them.

Aregbesola admonished all citizens to remain focused, assuring that the 2023 would be a better year for everyone and wished Nigerians Happy Christmas, and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.