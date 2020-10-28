Nigeria declares Thursday public holiday for Eid-il-Maolud celebration

The Nigerian Government has declared Thursday, October 29, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-il-Maolud, an Islamic celebration dedicated to the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Nigerian Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s occasion.

According to the statement released in Abuja by the ministry on Tuesday, the Minister enjoined Muslims to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, at this moment, to abhor violence, lawlessness, wantonness and daylight robbery as witnessed across the country most recently, stressing that Nigeria is the pride of the black race and should provide responsible leadership for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black people.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urged all Nigerians and the youth, in particular, to embrace peace and cooperate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led-Administration in its effort to build a virile nation, which all citizens can be proud of.

Aregbesola, who described the youth as the hope and future of the nation, advised them further to deepen democracy and not dampen it.

Local media reports on Wednesday quoted the minister as saying that it is with more democracy that Nigeria can overcome its challenges, noting that the challenges of nationhood the country faces can be surmounted through the democratic process.