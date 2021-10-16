Nigeria declares Tuesday public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Mawlid

The Nigerian Government has declared Tuesday, October 19, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid, which is an Islamic celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, who announced the public holiday on behalf of the Nigerian Government, congratulated all Muslim faithful both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

He urged all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance, which were the virtues of the Holy Prophet and that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

He enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urged all Nigerians and the youth in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity.

He said Nigerians should cooperate with in Federal Government in its efforts to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.