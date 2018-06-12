Nigeria declares two-day public holiday for Id-el Fitr celebration

The Nigerian Government has declared Friday, June 15 and Monday, June 18 as public holidays for the celebration of the 2018 Id-el Fitr.Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, Dambazau enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

The minister said that it was government’s desire that “all Nigerians be inspired by the virtues gained during the holy month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another”.

He urged all Nigerians to join hands with the government in taking the nation to greater heights and wished all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Id-el Fitr celebration,