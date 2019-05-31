Nigeria declares two-day public holidays for Eid-Fitri celebration

The Nigerian Government has declared Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5, as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-Fitri celebrations.The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Mrs, Georgina Ehuriah, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that Nigerians should shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria so as to achieve the next level of socio-economic development.

Ehuriah congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

She reaffirmed the determination of the government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

The Permanent Secretary assured that the security agencies under the ministry have been directed to provide adequate security before, during and after the Eid-Fitri celebration.

She restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to be inspired by the virtues gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another and wishes all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Eid-Fitri celebration.