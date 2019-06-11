Nigeria declares Wednesday, June 12 public holiday

The Nigerian Government has declared Wednesday, June 12, 2019 as a public holiday to commemorate the maiden National Democracy Day in the country.The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, said in statement that Nigerians should continue to cherish the sacrifice made by heroes of democracy, particularly those who lost their lives in the struggle for the actualization of Democratic Governance in Nigeria in order to make the country a better place for all.

Ehuriah also seeks the collaboration and cooperation of all Nigerians with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari towards achieving our collective aspiration for the unity, peace and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

She wished all Nigerians at home and abroad a happy Democracy Day Celebration.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier signed into law the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill, which legalizes June 12 as Nigeria’s democracy day.

Senator Ita Enang, the National Assembly Liaison Officer to President Buhari, confirmed it on Monday. The new law accommodates June 12 as a public holiday in Nigeria, replacing May 29, which will only be marked as a handover/inauguration of new governments in the country.