Nigeria delays listing of Airtel Africa on local bourse

Published on 05.07.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday postponed the planned cross border secondary

listing of 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares of Airtel Africa.The Exchange, in a statement, said that the postponement was necessitated by the need to

ensure that the company met all the post NSE approval pre-requisites for listing on the NSE.

“NSE will provide further communication on this issue when all the conditions for the listing

in its market have been met,” the NSE said.

Airtel Africa listing was earlier scheduled to hold on July 5, with the listing of 3.76bn shares

at N363 per share.

The company has not completed documentation with the Securities and Exchange

Commission (SEC) for the commission to approve its application for listing.

“They are still running helter-skelter to complete their documentation.

“Until that is done, the SEC cannot approve. So, the ball is in their court,” the source said.

Airtel Africa, on June 18, 2019, officially filed an application with the SEC for listing of its

shares on the NSE.