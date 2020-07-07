Nigeria: Detained pastor admits raping own daughter

Nigerian Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) pastor Oluwafemi Oyebola has owned up to raping his own biological daughter after being arrested and interrogated by police.Oyebola, 44 was arrested after his 24-year-old daughter reported the matter to the police with the help of a local NGO at the Owode-Egbado divisional headquarters.

The police said the pastor has since made a confession in a cautionary statement to the effect that he had taken advantage of his daughter since her mother died in 2015

Her pastor father had impregnated her three times and each time forced her to remove the pragnancy with the helo of a nurse.

The Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network is championing her rehabilitation.

Police Commissioner Kenneth Ebrimson said the pastor’s case would be transferred to the Anti -human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

He said the pastor would be eventually prosecuted.