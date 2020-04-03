Nigeria directs 36 states to provide facilities to tackle COVID-19

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed all the 36 states to provide at least 300-bed space facilities in preparation for a possible upsurge of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), a pandemic that has hit more than 190 people.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who is a member of the Presidential Task Force for the Control of Coronavirus, said on Friday in Abuja that the facilities would serve as isolation centres and Intensive Care Units for covid-19 patients.

He explained that while testing for the virus is centralised, it would be difficult to move people that test positive across states.

“The governors must not wait for a deluge of patients before making the preparations.

“We are not asking them to build hospitals, but if they have facilities that can be converted such as hotels, conference centres, let us know and we will come and accredit them.

“We will tell them what equipment they would need and what type of training we are going to give as support,” he said.

The minister hailed the cooperation the task force had so far received from the states in the fight against the disease, and assured Nigerians that the federal government would continue to take the lead and set the policies.

He also expressed the optimism that the government would use the covid-19 advantage and experience to further develop the health facilities in the country.

On the distribution chains for the 70,000 tonnes of grains released as palliatives by the government, the minister said that the data bank obtained through the assistance of the World Bank for special intervention programmes, would be applied.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Military is set to deploy 80 medical personnel to complement the number of health workers fighting the virus.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said in Abuja on Friday that 80 medical personnel had commenced the requisite training and would soon be deployed.