Nigeria disbands national male handball team

The President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mr. Samuel Ocheho, on Sunday disbanded the senior male national handball team.Ocheho made the announcement at the end of the first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball League played at the Abuja National Stadium.

He said the team was disbanded to enable it start afresh.

“What we did after the outing in Gabon is to x-ray ourselves and tell ourselves the bitter truth.

“From what we have seen in the national team, we need to start using younger players, we need to go back and start using fresh legs.

“This game is very physical and if we need to regain the top stop in Africa, we must go back to the youths. This is not to say that some players that went to Gabon will not make the new team,” he added.

Ocheho said that the disbandment of the team would also help the federation to instill discipline in the team.

According to Ocheho, the Prudent Energy League is a sign of better days to come for handball.

The league featured 22 teams, comprising 12 males and 10 females.

The first phase of the league, which began on April 27 ended on Sunday with Niger United topping the standings with 19 points and 111 goals difference.

Kada Stars of Kaduna came second, while Safety Shooters were third on the standings.

In the female category, Safety Babes topped the standings with 16 points and 93 goals difference.

Seasiders Babes and Imo Grasshoppers were in second and third positions respectively with 14 points each and 94 goals difference.