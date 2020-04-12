International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria discharges 11 more patients as COVID-19 cases hit 318

Published on 12.04.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

At least 11 coronavirus patients have been successfully treated and discharged in Lagos and Abuja, bringing the total of such persons to 70 in Nigeria which is grappling with 318 cases.The country had so far recorded 10 deaths but none in any of the government owned disease control centres.

 

The Lagos state government said on Sunday  that seven coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital,  Yaba having tested negative twice.

 

The state governor, Mr. Babajide  Sanwo-Olu, said it was with joy that he breaks the news that three  females and four males have been “discharged to reconnect with the  community having recovered fully and tested negative twice  consecutively”.

 

 “So far, we have had 100  per cent recovery from the cases we admitted and managed at our  isolation facility. The three COVID19 related deaths recorded in Lagos  were not from our facility.”

  

Abuja also confirmed the discharge of four patients have been dishcared, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven.

 

The FCTA remains committed to curbing the spread the virus in the territory.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top