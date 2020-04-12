Nigeria discharges 11 more patients as COVID-19 cases hit 318

At least 11 coronavirus patients have been successfully treated and discharged in Lagos and Abuja, bringing the total of such persons to 70 in Nigeria which is grappling with 318 cases.The country had so far recorded 10 deaths but none in any of the government owned disease control centres.

The Lagos state government said on Sunday that seven coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba having tested negative twice.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said it was with joy that he breaks the news that three females and four males have been “discharged to reconnect with the community having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively”.

“So far, we have had 100 per cent recovery from the cases we admitted and managed at our isolation facility. The three COVID19 related deaths recorded in Lagos were not from our facility.”

Abuja also confirmed the discharge of four patients have been dishcared, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven.

The FCTA remains committed to curbing the spread the virus in the territory.