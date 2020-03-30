Nigeria discharges five COVID-19 patients

Nigeria has treated and discharged five coronavirus patients and announced that a third state governor has tested positive to the pandemic.The Lagos State Government said on Monday that five COVID-19 patients at the Infectious Disease Centre in Yaba have been discharged, bringing to eight, the number of discharged patients from the centre since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria on February 27.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed on Monday at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja that Nigeria has recorded its second coronavirus death.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has tested positive for COVID-19. The governors of Bauchi and Kaduna States had earlier tested positive to the virus infection.

Makinde had in a series of tweets on Monday said: “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“l have designated the former Chief Medical Director of the University College, lbadan, Prof Temitope Alonge, to head the COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.

“Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID19 Task Force. Stay home. stay safe,” he added.

Makinde has declared a dusk to dawn curfew – from 7pm to 6am beginning from Monday.