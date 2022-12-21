International › APA

Nigeria domestic flight disruptions loom as aviation fuel scarcity worsens

Published on 21.12.2022 at 17h21 by APA News

The members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have warned Nigerians of impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of aviation fuel otherwise known as JETA1.The AON said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, that the scarcity would force airlines to reschedule flights, leading to late operations and cancellations in some cases.

It added that the unexpected development was a dent in airline operators and the industry, especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead for the understanding of the travelling public in the circumstance.

“We also call on the concerned authorities including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve this ugly situation so as to ease the stress it brings on the travelling public,” the airline operators said.  

The report by Punch newspaper on Wednesday said that the operators reiterated their commitment to ensuring seamless services and safe air travel in the country.

The aviation fuel scarcity had hit the domestic carrier a few months ago after the price of the product rose from about N300 per litre to over N600 per litre.

The President, Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria, Kingsley Nwokeoma, said that there were fears that domestic carriers might suspend operations over scarcity of aviation fuel.

