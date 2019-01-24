Nigeria: Drinks, luxury items to attract higher VAT

Nigeria has resolved to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) on some luxury items and drinks during the year.The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said that some of the items would include carbonated drinks as well as some luxury items.

She stated this on Wednesday at the launch of the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative in Abuja, targeted at improving revenue sources for government.

Ahmed said the move had become imperative due to the fiscal challenges the government was confronted with in providing infrastructure for its people.

She, however, noted that the increment will only be done after due consultation with the National Assembly.

“There will be a VAT increase. During the course of 2019, we will have clarity as to which items and what the rate will be and we will have to take a request to the National Assembly for amendment before it takes effect.

“There is also going to be luxury tax. Already, there is luxury tax imposed on things like jets, yachts and few exceptional items that are classified as luxury and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service will speak on that, but we are contemplating increasing excise duties on carbonated drinks just like we have excise duties now on Tobacco and alcohol.

“But this is going to be a subject of study because we have to identify which ones will be affected and the best way in which to apply the taxes,” she said.