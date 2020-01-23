Nigeria drops 2 places on 2019 Corruption Perception Index of TI

The latest report published by Transparency International ranked Nigeria 146 out of the 180 countries on the 2019 corruption perception index.The report released on Thursday showed that Nigeria dropped two places and scored 26 out of 100 points, dropping from 27 points that it has maintained since 2017.

In the 2018 index, Nigeria rose by four places from 148 to 144.

The report by Channels Television on Thursday that the index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption in the opinion of experts and business people, using a scale of 0 to 100, where zero means “highly corrupt” and 100 means very clean.

“Our analysis also suggests that reducing big money in politics and promoting inclusive political decision-making are essential to curb corruption. “From fraud that occurs at the highest levels of government to petty bribery that blocks access to basic public services like healthcare and education, citizens are fed up with corrupt leaders and institutions,” the report said.

According to the report, the Sub-Saharan African region is classified as the lowest-performing region, while Western Europe was the highest-scoring region.

Nigeria was ranked the fourth most corrupt country among the19 countries in the West African region,

The report added that the Chair of Transparency international, Delia Ferreira Rubio, urged the Nigerian government to urgently address what she described as the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on political systems.