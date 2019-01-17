Nigeria earns $640.35m from Crude export

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) confirmed it earned 640.35 million dollars from the export of crude oil and gas for the month of October, 2018.The Corporation disclosed this in its monthly Financial and Operation report for October 2018.

It said that the total export receipt of 640.35 million dollars recorded in October 2018 was higher than the 527.70 million dollars logged in September 2018.

It added that the receipt showed 450.44 million dollars accrued from crude oil sale with gas and miscellaneous receipts standing at 173.92 million and 15.99 million dollars respectively.

In the downstream sector, the report revealed that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of NNPC, posted a receipt of ₦231.33 billion from sales of white products in the month of October 2018 compared with ₦150.25 billion sold in September 2018.

“Total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period October 2017 to October 2018 stand at ₦2.684 trillion, where petrol contributed about 88.32 percent of the total sales value of ₦2.371 trillion.

“To ensure continuous increase of petrol supply and effective distribution across the country, a total of 1.66 billion litres of petrol, translating to 55.50 milion liters/day, were supplied for the month under review,” it said

The report further noted that out of the 1,066.88 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) supplied to the domestic market in October 2018, about 627.33 mmscfd of gas representing 58.81 percent was supplied to gas-fired power plants to generate an average power of about 2,349mw.

This, it said when compared with the September 2018, was an average of 615 mmscfd supplied to generate 2,303mw.

“The balance of 439.35 mmscfd or 41.19 percent was supplied to other industries.” It said

Similarly, the report noted that for the period of October 2017 to October 2018, an average of 1,188.58 mmscfd of gas was supplied to the domestic market, comprising an average of 744.06 mmscfd or (62.60 percent) as gas supply to the power plants and 444.52 mmscfd or (37.40 percent) as gas supply to industries.

It added that about 3,096.18 mmscfd or 89.58 percent of the export gas was sent to Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) Bonny. ($1=N305)