Nigeria, Egypt seal deal on bilateral cooperation in electricity, renewable energy

Published on 25.01.2023 at 18h21 by APA News

Nigeria and Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of electricity and renewable energyLocal media reports on Wednesday quoted a statement by the Egyptian Ministry on January 24, as saying that the Egyptian Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker and his Nigerian counterpart Abubakar D. Aliyu signed the MoU.

It added that through the MoU, the two countries would provide technical support for the electricity generation sector and the development of electricity transmission and distribution networks and the transition to smart grid systems.

This is in addition to promoting new and renewable energy systems in the electricity sector.

According to the reports, this presents a substantial opportunity to develop the rich natural renewable energy resources of the country and unlock low-carbon growth.

