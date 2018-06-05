Nigeria: Electoral body reconstitutes monitoring committee

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has re-constituted its Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) Committee.The reconstitution of the committee, according to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was to ensure good planning and success of the 2019 general elections.

Inaugurating the committee on Tuesday in Abuja, Yakubu urged the members to brace up and ensure the success of the 2019 general elections.

He said the work of the committee was vital because of the need to constantly track planning mechanisms and activities put in place for the smooth conduct of the next general elections.

He said that good planning was key for a good election, while proper monitoring of the plans put in place “will limit the areas of difficulty” during elections.

Yakubu said that for the 2019 general elections to be successful, the Commission needed to constantly track all levels of its preparations to ensure that everything goes according to plan.

He implored the committee not to forget the two governorship elections holding in Ekiti State on July 14 and in Osun State on September 22.

He also reminded the committee members that the Commission still has about five bye-elections to conduct in five states, including Katsina, Taraba, Bauchi and Cross River.

He warned against complacency, saying that he would be prepared to wield the big stick against any “sleeping member” of the committee.

“I will personally be tracking your activities.

“The Committee’s Terms of Reference include establishing an operational framework for EMSC Secretariat at both headquarters and state offices to be fully functional for implementation, monitoring and support mechanisms for the 2019 general elections,” he said.