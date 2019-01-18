Nigeria: Electoral body releases final list of candidates for general elections

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released final list of candidates for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.The list published on INEC official website was signed by the Secretary of the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The candidates and their running mates include President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others are Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC); Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili of Allied Congress of Nigeria (ACPN); Christopher Okotie of FRESH, as well as Prof. Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) among others.

The commission, however, left vacant, the columns for the names and details of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate and his running mate, with remarks “court order” and “party yet to submit name of candidate”.

It will be recalled both Prof. Jerry Gana, former Minister of Information and Donald Duke, former governor of Cross-River State are engaged in a legal battle in the Court of Appeal as to who is the authentic candidate of the party.

The commission also excluded the names of APC candidates for the National Assembly election in Zamfara and Rivers states.

Among those cleared for the Senatorial election are the Senate President, Sen. Olubukola Saraki for PDP-Kwara Central, Ike Ekweremadu for PDP-Enugu West; Ibikunle Amosun, APC-Ogun Central and Rochas Okorochas, APC-Imo West.

In the House of Representatives seats are Mr. Yakubu Dogara, PDP -Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi; and Angulu Yamma, APC- Abaji/Gwagwalada/Kwali/Kuje.