Nigeria: Electricity workers suspend nationwide strike

The striking Nigerian electricity workers have suspended their two-day nationwide action that threw the nation into total darkness after the tripartite meeting on Thursday.The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) announced the suspension of the strike in Abuja.

The General Secretary of the Union, Mr. Joe Ajaero, explained that the tripartite meeting was held between the leaders of the union, Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Minister of State for Labour, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

The strike was called on December 10 at the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the federal government.

The union had demanded the settlement of unresolved workers claims after the privatization of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in 2013.

The other vexatious issues are illegal transfer of union properties to power investors and the alleged refusal by some distribution companies (discos) to remit deducted contributory pension of their members of staff to pension managers.

The workers also accused the firms of refusing them from joining trade unions.

Meanwhile, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has commended the union for calling off the strike.

A statement released on Thursday in Abuja by Mr. Oyebode Fadipe, the AEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, said the staff and management received the news of the suspension with great relief.

He explained that all the parties connected with the issues that led to the industrial action met until the early hours of Thursday.

“This demonstrates their commitment to the speedy resolution of the issues that gave rise to the industrial action.

“It also allows the restoration of normal service to customers who are already becoming apprehensive, especially as the yuletide period approaches when they stock their homes with edible items.

“In line with our tradition of service delivery, we have also informed our staff of this development and directed their return to their duty posts in franchise area,” he said.