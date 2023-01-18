Nigeria Energy Dialogue, partners Government on methanol energy technology

The Nigeria Energy Dialogue (NED) is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to unveil the Methanol Fuel Production Technology.Speaking at the ongoing 2023 Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Expo on Tuesday in Abuja, the Executive Director of NED, Frank Edozie, explained that the partnership is a revolution simplified by technology and that it will also drive the country’s vision for a clean, safe and available energy.

He added that methanol is a transportable energy that can be used to power industries, rural electrification and household energy with a multiplier effect on the economy through job creation.

“We will get our people to work as many people needed accessible energy. The beauty of it is we are talking about technology that is there.

“We will build on Brass Methanol and numerous methanol projects across the country.

“We don’t see this as an alternative; it will eventually become the main source of energy because it is green and accessible.

“The more it is deployed, the cheaper it becomes until it gets better current cost of energy,” local media reports quoted Edozie as saying.

He also stated that the technology converts gas methanol to hydrogen fuel cells for multiple uses across the energy space in Nigeria.

According to him, this is coming at a time Nigeria is almost completing the construction of the Brass Methanol plant, in partnership with Sun Hydro Energy Limited and Clean Energy Resources.

In his contribution, Dr. Peter Ekweozoh, Director, implementation of Methanol value chain in Nigeria, said that Methanol Fuel technology implementation would assist Nigeria achieve its obligation under the Paris agreement.

Ekweozoh said that the project would reduce global warming in various sectors of the economy by reducing hydrocarbon emission footprints.

“This technology will help to improve our transportation system, because we are going to use hydrogen fuel cells or Methanol which has low carbon footprints to drive vehicles when fully adopted by Nigerians,” he said.

He said that 40 million jobs would be generated in two years from the methanol production value chain and that it would also generate cheap quality affordable clean and trusted energy to power the rural areas in Nigeria.