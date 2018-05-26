Nigeria: Ex-minister’s book spills can of worms

Nigeria’s former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has revealed in her book how the government bribed members of the National Assembly with $55.5 million to get the 2015 budget passed.The book entitled ‘Fighting Corruption Is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines’ which was published last month draws on her stint as Nigeria’s Finance and later Foreign minister under erstwhile Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan between 2003 and 2015.

The book by the 63-year-old claimed the lawmakers acted like blackmailers.

According to a review by The Nation newspaper on Saturday Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala revealed the blackmail and arm twisting that characterised budget passing by the National Assembly during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Okonjo-Iweala, a former managing director of the World Bank, cited an instance in 2015 when the National Assembly leadership forced the executive arm to part with the money for the federal lawmakers to pass that year’s budget.