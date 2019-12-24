Nigeria: Ex-President Jonathan’s hometown comes under attack

Published on 24.12.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Gunmen have been reported to have attacked the hometown of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa, killed one soldier and wounding another.Reports say that the attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

The assailants, entered through the river linking Otuoke Community and Otuaba Community, and attacked a gunboat that was stationed there.

The military have condoned off all roads in Otuoke/Otuaba and restricted the movement of residents and visitors.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Maj. Jonah Danjuma, said a statement would be issued on the situation soon.

More details are expected later as the story develops.