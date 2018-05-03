Nigeria eyes over $25bn investments in gas sector in 10 years

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has said Nigeria is expecting over $25 billion investments in its gas sector in the next 10 years.Baru told delegates at the ongoing 50th Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, United States of America on Wednesday that huge opportunities abound in the Nigerian gas sector.

A statement by the Group General Manager of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu said that Baru described the Nigerian petroleum industry as the largest and most vibrant in sub-Saharan Africa with lots of potential, especially in the deep water and untapped gas resources.

Baru said that Nigeria offered unique opportunities for investment in exploration, refining, storage, transportation, power, distribution, and marketing of petroleum products, and that the gas reforms in the country was anchored on a robust strategic framework that was focused on maximum economic impact through the gas.

He disclosed that a three-point smart strategy to end gas flaring in two years in the nation’s oil and gas industry has been developed.

Speaking on Nigeria’s Gas Flare Commercialisation, Prospects & Opportunities, Baru explained that in the last decade, gas flaring in Nigeria had reduced significantly from 25% to 10%.

He noted that the multi-pronged approach taken by the NNPC would ensure a sustainable solution to the historical problem of flaring, thereby turning waste into dollars.

Baru noted that the three-point strategy championed by the NNPC to arrest the growth in gas flare includes ensuring non-submission of Field Development Plans (FDPs) to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) without a viable and executable gas utilisation plan, a move aimed at ensuring no new gas flare in current and future projects.

He added that the other two strategies were a steady reduction of existing flare through a combination of targeted policy interventions in the Gas Master-plan as well as the re-invigoration of the flare penalty through the 2016 Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) and through legislation, that is, ban on gas flaring via the recent Flare Gas (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations 2018.

He explained that the development would not only see Nigeria dropping from being the second highest gas flaring nation in the world to seventh, it would also signify a major milestone in its gas commercialisation prospects.

“Total flares have significantly reduced to current levels of about 800mmscfd and in the next one to two years we would have completely ensured zero routine flares from all the gas producers,” he said.

He added that the NNPC had embarked on aggressive expansion of the gas infrastructure network aimed at creating access to the market.