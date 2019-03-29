Nigeria: FAAN offers passengers more free services

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured passengers of free trolley and wheel chair services at the new terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, FAAN Corporate Affairs, said the move would cater for increased activities as more airlines relocate flight operations to the new terminal.

Yakubu also disclosed that a total of 1,000 trolleys were being expected to add to the existing number on ground.

“Apart from free trolley, we are also bringing in wheel chairs in the next few days, in addition to the ones being provided by the ground handler.

“We are expecting 1,000 trolleys and the Rotary Club of Falomo also donated 18 wheel chairs for us and we will deploy some to Abuja terminal,” she said.

A traveler, Mr. Julius Idegwu, commended the federal government for the completion and opening of the new terminal with the state of the art facilities.

Idegwu said that it was the first time he had experienced high level of comfort in any Nigerian airport, adding that he had always paid to use trolley in Lagos and Abuja airports.

“This is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria, as far as air travel is concerned and I must commend the government for this.

“I also discovered that you don’t have to pay to use trolley here, unlike the old terminal which is highly commendable.

“There is also free Wi-Fi network here and I want to urge FAAN, to ensure that this is maintained and also extended it to other parts of the airport,“ he said.

In her remarks, Mrs. Patricia Akuriene, said the new terminal had added glory to Nigerian Airport and urged the authority to maintain the standard.

Akuriene commended the FAAN and urged that the same services be extended to the domestic terminal.