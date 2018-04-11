Nigeria: Five police officers arrested for attempted robbery

Two police inspectors and three sergeants have been arrested in Lagos for alleged robbery attempt.The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest of the policemen over the alleged attempts to rob Mr. Immanuel James, at Ago-Palace way, Okota, a Lagos suburb.

The suspects were identified to be operatives attached to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), Ipakodo.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Chike Oti, on Tuesday said that the men were not operatives from the Federal SARS, Ikeja Unit as reported.

He, however, said that one Inspector Jude Akhoyemta, who was earlier mentioned in the matter to be among the suspects, was found to be innocent.

The police have established the full identities of the suspects and regretted the action.

“Those involved are currently undergoing interrogation at the Command’s X-Squad Section and would be marched before an Adjudicating Officer at the Police Provost Department for the commencement of their orderly room trial,” Oti said.