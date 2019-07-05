Nigeria: Former oil minister forfeits $40m jewelry

Published on 05.07.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the forfeiture of jewelry valued at $40

million belonging to Nigeria’s former oil minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke.The jewelry was recovered from her premises by the Economic and Financial Crime

Commission (EFCC).

The interim forfeiture order was issued on Friday by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Mrs. Allison-Madueke, currently staying in the United Kingdom, served in the

government of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo made the order after granting a motion exparte application

brought before him by the EFCC prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo.

In the application, the EFCC noted that the expensive jewelry, comprising wristwatches,

necklaces, bracelets, bangles, earrings and more were reasonably suspected to have been

acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities of the former minister.

The Commission also says that Allison-Madueke’s known and provable lawful income is far

less than the value of the jewelry sought to be forfeited.

In granting the application, Justice Oweibo agreed with the EFCC that the court has the

statutory powers under the provision of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act 2006 to

order the forfeiture.

The judge also ordered the anti-graft commission to publish in any national newspaper

the interim order of forfeiture to serve as notice to the former Minister or anyone

interested in the assets to be forfeited to appear before the court to show cause within

14 days why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The court then adjourned further proceedings till August 13.

Allison-Madueke is also facing series of cases involving slush money in the UK and U.S

while Nigeria is processing for her extradition.