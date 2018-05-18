Nigeria: Former Security adviser re-arraigned

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has filed a 25-count amended charges against retired Col. Samo Dasuki, an aid of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.Dasuki, who has been in detention since 2015, was the former National Security Adviser (NSA) to Jonathan.

He was re-arraigned on Thursday alongside former Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Bashir Yuguda, a former Director of Finance and Administration in the ONSA, Shuaibu Salisu, a former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and their family company, Dalhatu Investment Limited.

The EFCC dragged them to court on a 22-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and fraudulent diversion of public fund to the tune of N19.4 billion.

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, had applied to the court for amendment of the former charges of 22 to 25, and also informed the court that a former Director of Finance and Administration in the ONSA, Shuaibu Salisu, be excluded.

The judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf granted Jacob’s prayers.

When the new charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty to all the allegations levelled against them.

The defence counsel, Mr. Olajide Ayodele, counsel for Yuguda, Dr. Kayode Olatoke for Bafarawa and others prayed the court to allow the defendants to enjoy their existing bail.

The judge granted their prayers and adjourned until July 9 and July 10 for commencement of trial.

Dasuki has also been standing trial over $2.1 billion arms money he allegedly shared among political friends.