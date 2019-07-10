Nigeria: Four persons feared killed in gunmen attack

Four persons have been reported killed by gunmen in Murbai community of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State in northern Nigeria.The two of the victims, who escaped the scene – Beauty Raphael and Mary Godfrey told Channels Television on Wednesday that the armed men came on motorbikes.

According to Raphael, the assailants surrounded the residents and started shooting.

She explained that she had gone to the farm with six others on motorcycles to buy maize to sell, only to be shot by gunmen.

“We went to buy maize for sale,” said Raphael who added, “On approaching the farm, some gunmen stopped and surrounded us.

“We were ahead of others; then they opened fire on those behind and killed them. I can only confirm the death of four, I don’t know if others escaped or not.”

On her part, Godfrey said, “The deceased we are mourning are three women and one man.

“One of the women is my sister; she went to get firewood for evening food as they have been displaced for long. We know one of them, he is by name Sani.”

Both women said they escaped through the bush paths and ran to a nearby village for safety.

They added that the remains of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, the state capital.

The report said that the police authorities in the state could not confirm the killings as they were still waiting to receive the report.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba, David Misal, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ardo-Kola had not briefed him on the incident.

Killings by bandits and herdsmen occur almost daily in many states in northern Nigeria despite the deployment of the special squad of the police and the army in the states.