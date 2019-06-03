Nigeria, Ghana seal cross border search, rescue deal

Nigeria and Ghana have signed an agreement to enhance cross-border joint search and rescue exercise in air traffic-related emergencies.The pact, signed by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in Lagos, stipulates guidelines and procedures for collaboration on aircraft and weather or terrain information sharing.

The report by Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper on Monday said that the agreement also focused on manpower deployment, as well as search and rescue equipment in the event of incidents or accidents.

It added that NAMA also signed the Letters of Agreement with the visiting Ghanaian team specifying procedures for tactical separation of aircraft between Lagos and Accra.

The report quoted the Managing Director of NAMA, Captain Fola Akinkuotu, as saying that the agreement was in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirements to enhance operational synergy in air traffic management between both countries.