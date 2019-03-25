Nigeria given two weeks to return detained Ambazonia leaders from Cameroon

Renowned Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has given the government of his country two weeks to return the detained Ambazonia leaders back to Nigeria or institute a legal case of contempt at international level.

The Nigerian government is still to implement a decision by the Federal High Court in Abuja ordering the return of 46 persons arrested in Nigeria and deported to Cameroon amongst them separatist leader Julius Ayuk Tabe.

The court ruled that the arrests were in violation of their status as refugees and asylum seekers and Femi Fala in a letter dated March 20 to Abubakar Malami (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation urged the government to respect the ruling.

“In view of the foregoing, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to advise the Federal Government to comply with the aforesaid judgments of the Federal High Court without any further delay.

“In particular, you may wish to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the case of the Minister of Internal Affairs v. Alhaji Shugaba Darman (1982) 3 NCLR 915 where the respondent who had been illegally deported to the Republic of Chad by the Federal Government was brought back to Nigeria in compliance with the orders of the Borno State High Court presided over by the Honourable Justice Oye Adefila of blessed memory.”