Nigeria: Golden Eaglets begin camping ahead of FIFA World Cup

Nigeria’s national junior team, the Golden Eaglets, began their camping programme in
Abuja for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup finals holding in Brazil from Oct. 26 to Nov. 17.The Five-time champions had picked a ticket to the competition after finishing among the
top four teams at the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania in April.
“Head Coach Manu Garba has called up 52 players who were expected to arrive in Abuja
on Tuesday,” Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at Nigeria Football
Federation (NFF), said in a statement on Tuesday.
Garba was head coach of the Nigerian squad, which won Nigeria’s fourth title in the United
Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013.
The Golden Eaglets also triumphed at the 1985, 1993, 2007 and 2015 championships in
China, Japan, Korea Republic and Chile respectively.
The invited players are: goalkeepers Sunday Steven, Suleiman Shuaibu, Joseph Oluwabusola,
Zubair Suleiman, Moses Aluko, Anthony Okoronkwo.
Defenders are Etim Charles, Ogaga Oduko, Ferdinand Clement, David Akulo, Shedrack Tanko,
Mayowa Abayomi, Kelvin Agho, Dahiru Yusuf, Adeniyi Timilehin, Ismaila Salaudeen, Usman
Mohammed, Emeka Egbu.
Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Alfred Olaniyan, Ibrahim Jabaar, Fawaz Abdullahi, Shuaibu
Abdulrazak, Peter Agba, Muyideen Oyindamola, Suleiman Lawal, Longbak Shak, Damilola
Adeyeye, Ajir Sesugh, Gotee Ntignee.
Forwards: Akinkunmi Amoo, Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu,
Mubarak Gata, Adrien Akande, Etim Ubi, Haruna Lawal, Egesionu Suporu, Sunusi Ibrahim
Samson Komolafe, Ismail Ayodele, Ogunkoya Paul, Iniobong Okon, Opeyemi Qudus,
Tobi Adeleke, Oluebube Oguduba, Usman Abba, Odeh Emeka, Gideon Asuquo, Bashar
Olatunji Mohammed