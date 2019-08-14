Nigeria: Golden Eaglets begin camping ahead of FIFA World Cup

Published on 14.08.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s national junior team, the Golden Eaglets, began their camping programme in

Abuja for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup finals holding in Brazil from Oct. 26 to Nov. 17.The Five-time champions had picked a ticket to the competition after finishing among the

top four teams at the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania in April.

“Head Coach Manu Garba has called up 52 players who were expected to arrive in Abuja

on Tuesday,” Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at Nigeria Football

Federation (NFF), said in a statement on Tuesday.

Garba was head coach of the Nigerian squad, which won Nigeria’s fourth title in the United

Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013.

The Golden Eaglets also triumphed at the 1985, 1993, 2007 and 2015 championships in

China, Japan, Korea Republic and Chile respectively.

The invited players are: goalkeepers Sunday Steven, Suleiman Shuaibu, Joseph Oluwabusola,

Zubair Suleiman, Moses Aluko, Anthony Okoronkwo.

Defenders are Etim Charles, Ogaga Oduko, Ferdinand Clement, David Akulo, Shedrack Tanko,

Mayowa Abayomi, Kelvin Agho, Dahiru Yusuf, Adeniyi Timilehin, Ismaila Salaudeen, Usman

Mohammed, Emeka Egbu.

Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Alfred Olaniyan, Ibrahim Jabaar, Fawaz Abdullahi, Shuaibu

Abdulrazak, Peter Agba, Muyideen Oyindamola, Suleiman Lawal, Longbak Shak, Damilola

Adeyeye, Ajir Sesugh, Gotee Ntignee.

Forwards: Akinkunmi Amoo, Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu,

Mubarak Gata, Adrien Akande, Etim Ubi, Haruna Lawal, Egesionu Suporu, Sunusi Ibrahim

Samson Komolafe, Ismail Ayodele, Ogunkoya Paul, Iniobong Okon, Opeyemi Qudus,

Tobi Adeleke, Oluebube Oguduba, Usman Abba, Odeh Emeka, Gideon Asuquo, Bashar

Olatunji Mohammed