Nigeria: Governors of South South zone reiterate demand for restructuring of country

The Governors of Nigeria’s South-South states have restated their demand for 13 percent derivation and restructuring of the country.The governors, who met in Port Harcourt on Wednesday were Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, while the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki was represented at the meeting by the deputy governor, Mr. Phillip Shuaibu.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River was absent.

The governors were received on Wednesday evening by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

At the end of the closed door meeting, Dickson, who spoke on behalf of the governors, re-echoed the call for restructuring and also reacted to the withdrawal of the $1 billion from the excess crude account for security.

Dickson said that the demands were in the spirit and in line with true federalism.

He said that the forum also demanded for a 13 percent derivation from the $1 billion withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government for security.

He said that the demand was in accordance with the provisions of the country’s constitution.

Dickson said that the forum was not against the amount withdrawn by the Federal Government to fight insecurity in the country, but noted that the forum expressed support for the devolution of powers among the federating states.

The forum, he said, called for the withdrawal from the National Assembly a bill on the management and administration of water resources in the country.