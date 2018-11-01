Nigeria: Governorship candidate arraigned for exam malpractice

Published on 01.11.2018 at 12h21 by APA News

The governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State in south-western Nigeria, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and five others have been arraigned for alleged examination malpractice. The Registrar of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, and fourth defendant, Mr. Gbadamosi Ojo; and a teacher, Mr Dare Samuel Olutope (fifth defendant) were ordered to be remanded in prison custody, following their inability to hire legal representation.

Adeleke and four others were on Wednesday arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja by the police.

The other accomplices, the Principal of the school, Alhaji Aregbesola Muftau; and Mr. Sikiru Adeleke, a relation of the PDP‘s candidate had legal representation and were released on bail.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge of examination malpractice and forgery.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mr. Simon Lough, had on Sept. 19 filed the charge against Adeleke and the co-accused.

The police accused them of fraudulently registering Adeleke and another Sikiru Adeleke as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School in Ojo-Aro, Osun State, for the National Examination Council’s June/July 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination in February 2017.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), Counsel to the first defendant (Ademola Adeleke), moved a bail application he filed on behalf of his client on October 12.

He had prayed the court to admit his client to bail on personal recognition.

The prosecutor, however, did not object to the motion leaving Justice Edward with no option than to grant the prayer.

The prosecution’s disposition was predicated on the fact that Adeleke was already enjoying an administrative bail.

The judge, however, ordered the applicant to deposit his travel documents with the court.

He also ordered Adeleke to sign a bond that he would always appear in court to attend his trial.

The judge warned that the court would be at liberty to revoke the bail if

Adeleke violated any of the bail terms.

Similarly, he admitted the second defendant (Sikiru Adeleke) and Muftau to bail in the sum of N2 million each, with one surety in like sum.

The court held that both defendants must not travel outside the court’s jurisdiction without permission.

He further directed the defendants to deposit original copies of title deeds of their landed property as well as their international passports.

The judge fixed the trial to commence between December 17 and 19.