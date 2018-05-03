Nigeria gov’t approves over $61m for renovation of 3rd Mainland Bridge

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total of N18.874 billion (about $61.868 million) for repair works at the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos.The contract was awarded to Borini Prono, an Italian construction firm which constructed the bridge.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, told journalists after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, that the renovation work was conceived in 2011 but that it was not captured in the budget.

He explained that the contract, which is expected to be completed within 27 months, has now been captured in the 2018 budget.

The report by a Nigerian newspaper, the Vanguard quoted Fashola as saying that the project will involve the replacement of 33 piles at the first phase with a total of 177piles to be strengthened in all.

He added that expansion joints linking the bridge together would be assessed with a view to replacing the obsolete ones.

The Third Mainland Bridge is one of the three bridges linking Lagos Island to the mainland. It is longer than the other two bridges, the Eko and Carter bridges.

The 11.8km bridge was commissioned in 1990 by former military President General Ibrahim Babangida.