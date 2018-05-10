Nigeria: Gov’t orders federal varsities to stop charging tuition fees

The Nigerian government has ordered federal universities to stop charging tuition fees and directed the Ministry of Education to ascertain if the allegation that these universities are charging course unit fees was true.The order was given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which met on Wednesday in Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the meeting which was presided over by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, told journalists that following the allegation that some universities were charging students per course unit, the Council ordered investigation of the alleged charges of tuition fees by some Federal universities.

The minister said that no federal university should charge tuition fees and “that is the law”.

He assured that the allegation of fees per course unit charged by some federal universities would be investigated properly.

According to the minister, the students can pay other auxiliary fees recommended by various university councils and management and that such fees should be affordable and acceptable to the students.

“That is the position. The Federal Government does not determine fees for private and state universities, they only take responsibility for fees paid in the federal universities,” he added.