Nigeria: Gov’t to give awards on Nigeria Democracy Day

Prominent politicians, rights activists and journalists are among the invitees to the 12 June conferment of national honours on politicians and others who fought the military for annulling the June 12, 1993 general elections.Those to be honoured are the late billionaire Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the election, his running mate Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, and the late prominent lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi.

The journalists and activists invited all played salutary roles in the fight to validate the June 12, 1993 election, annulled by the Babangida military junta.

Those invited include Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, and Ms. Ayo Obe.

Others are Bayo Onanuga, Kunle Ajibade, who represents TheNews and TEMPO, Nosa Igiebor of Tell Magazine.

Kayode Komolafe and Senator Janathan Zwingina who worked on the Abiola campaign were also invited, along with Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori, who was the leader of the oil workers union, NUPENG.

Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, the chairman of the National Electoral Commission, stopped by the junta from announcing all the collated results, is also on the government’s guest list.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday corrected the injustice of the annulment by announcing the highest honour of GCFR for Abiola, who won the election.

He also said that with effect from 2019, June 12 will become Nigeria’s Democracy Day, as against May 29, which marked the transfer of power from the military to the civilians.

The day would also be marked as a public holiday throughout Nigeria.