Nigeria: Gunmen attack prison, kill two persons

The Nigeria Prisons Service has confirmed a jailbreak at Minna Medium Security Prison, in Niger State in northern Nigeria.The report by Channels Television on Monday said that the spokesperson of the prison service in Niger State, Rabiu Shuaibu, confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday night at the prison, which is in Tunga area of Minna, the state capital.

The report said that two persons were killed during the jailbreak.

“The unfortunate incident was perpetrated by armed criminals, who attacked the prison and gained access after an exchange of fire with prison armed men.

“This led to the death of a prison officer and an Okada rider, who convey a prison officer on night duty,” Shuaibu said.

The spokesperson added that the number of prisoners, who fled the facility was still being compiled and that some of the fleeing prisoners had been rearrested.

“The Prison authority in Minna is profiling the number of fleeing inmates to ascertain the escaped prisoners. So far, through the combined effort of all security agencies in the state, seven prisoners who attempted to escape have been recaptured and returned to the prison,” he said.

The prison service has called on the residents of the area to go about their normal activities, noting that normalcy has returned and that security agencies are working to ensure that fleeing inmates are recaptured.