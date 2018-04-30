Nigeria: Gunmen kill 10 miners in Kaduna State

Ten miners were killed by armed bandits in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area of Kaduna State in northern Nigeria.The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Iwar, who confirmed the incident on Sunday in Kaduna told journalists that the 10 local miners were working in a mine field in Mahanga village in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State.

“On Saturday, nine miners were killed and were buried, while 13 people were critically injured.

“Six were hospitalised at the General Hospital, Birnin Gwari, while seven were transferred to Kaduna for treatment.

“Today, one out of the 13 injured miners died and increased the death toll to 10,” he said.

He assured that the situation was now under control and that security operatives had been posted to flash points to forestall a reprisal attack.

He said that the police and the stakeholders were meeting to ensure that this incident did not re-occur.

Iwar also said no arrest had been made while investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The report by Nigeria’s Independent newspaper quoted the Police Commissioner as saying that investigation was being carried out to “see first the reason why it happened and the immediate cause”.

According tp him, this will enable the police to identify the culprits and arrest them to face the law.

He assured the public that the suspects would be arrested and prosecuted.