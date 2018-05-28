Nigeria: Gunmen shoot Catholic priest in fresh attack on Catholics

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Monday attacked a Seminary in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital in northern Nigeria.The report by Channels Television Station, a private TV station, said that the bandits shot a Catholic priest and injured another during the attack on the minor seminary.

The report added that some students were also injured with properties destroyed by the gunmen.

According to the report, the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

It added that the Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Reverend Father Evaristus Bassey, who confirmed the attack, called for prayers for the victims of the attack.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Nigerians from all walks of life converged on the Unity Fountain on Monday in Abuja to mourn and remember the victims of various violent killings across the country.

The mourners appeared in black T-shirt with inscription #OneDeathTooMany wielding flowers as a sign of honour to the departed souls.

The mourners were members of Civil Society groups, human rights activists, family members of the victims who lost their lives in several extra-judicial killings, herdsmen, kidnappers and armed robbery attacks.

The convener of the group, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, said that the essence of the National Day of Mourning and Remembrance for the victims of violent killings across the country was to show solidarity and console the grieving communities across the country.

He said that the event will rekindle sense unity, acknowledge and accord dignity to every single Nigerian life that has been lost or disrupted due to these violent crises.

Apart from the killings by the Boko Haram insurgents, more than 3000 lives had been lost this year to attacks by herdsmen and bandits across the country.