Nigeria has 20.9m jobless youths – Official

Published on 27.05.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF ) has said that 20.9 million Nigerian youths are unemployed and attributed the cause to lack of productive skills.The Director General, Industrial Training Fund, Mr. Joseph Arii, said that President Buhari’s administration has made tremendous efforts to create jobs.

  “Today across  the length and breadth of the country are visible evidence of the  government’s efforts to get Nigerians engaged. From social investment  programmes like N-Power initiative, Tradermoni, Government Enterprise  Empowerment Programme, GEEP and Home Grown School Feeding Programme to  the numerous skills acquisition programmes being implemented by agencies  like the ITF, the government has done enough  to be applauded.

“ITF has for instance equipped over  450,000 Nigerians with life skills and empowered all the beneficiaries  with start-up packs within the last two years. Over 80percent of this  number today are earning sustainable livelihoods  either in paid employment or successful entrepreneurs who are employing  others“ he explained.

According to the Minister of Industry, Trade and  Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah who was represented by the Permanent  Secretary in the ministry, Mr Sunday Akpan, President Buhari has strengthened the country’s resolve to stem rising unemployment by creating jobs through the provision of employable skills for Nigeria’s teeming youth population.

It is on this basis that the ministry  charged ITF to come up with revolutionary multi-faceted job wealth  creation strategies that would lead to a lasting solution to this  hydra-headed problem.

