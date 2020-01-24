Nigeria has more than 12m cases of malnutrition

Nigeria has the highest number of stunted children in Africa with a record 12 million of such cases, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said.The traditional ruler, who was a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), also told the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, that 2.6 million children were wasted annually due to malnutrition.

In his presentation to the council as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Sanusi noted that malnutrition accounts for 53% of deaths among children and that high child mortality and stunting are linked to deficiencies in key micronutrients (vitamin A, Iron, Zinc and Calcium), macronutrients (Carbohydrates, Protein, Fats) and associated poor feeding practices, as well as overall nutritional status of the mother.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, quoted Sanusi as saying in a statement released in Abuja on Friday that the burden of malnutrition included stunting, under-weight, obesity and other diet related non-communicable diseases.

According to the Sanusi, the basic causes of malnutrition are poverty, socio-cultural, economic and political environment.

He explained that the syndrome can be treated and that “65% of dietary energy supply is derived from Cereals, Roots and Fibres, indicating low dietary diversity”.

The statement added that the Council welcomed the urgent call from stakeholders to halt malnutrition and related issues in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Osinbajo told Governors of the 36 states, the FCT Minister and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who attended the meeting to take problem of malnutrition seriously.

The Council appealed to States and Local Governments to deal with the problem by investing more on issues relating to malnutrition and that the states should key into the World Bank sponsored programme on nutrition.