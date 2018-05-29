Nigeria held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in int’l friendly

Nigeria’s Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw with the national team of DR Congo in an international friendly at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday.The match, which is one of the three remaining international friendlies lined up for the World Cup bound team, saw the Super Eagles take the lead in the 14th minute of the match through defender William Troost-Ekong.

The Super Eagles missed a couple of scoring chances in the first half which ended 1-0 in favour of the home team.

The two teams made a number of substitutions in the second half and the Nigerian goalkeeper was able to frustrate the visitors, who pressed on for the equalizer.

However, the equalizer for the DR Congo came in the 78th minute of the match through Issam Mpeko, who converted a penalty awarded to his side after Nigerian substitute defender Ola Aina pulled down a Congolese player close to the18-yard box.

The match, which did not feature some of the key Super Eagles players like Captain Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and a host of others ended 1-1.

The Super Eagles are billed to leave for England on Tuesday for another pre-World Cup friendly against the English team on June 2. The team is expected to play the last friendly with Czech Republic on June 6, in Austria before leaving for Russia for the World Cup.

The Super Eagles are drawn in a Group C alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.