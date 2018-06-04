Nigeria: Herders kill 12 mourners as military kill 10 Boko Haram fighters

About 12 mourning villagers have been killed in an ambush by herders on Kangling in Adamawa State in north-eastern Nigeria.The incident happened just as the military claimed to have killed 10 Boko Haram fighters in the neigbouring Borno State.

The Acting Chairman of Girei Local Government Area, Mr. Vincent Pasari, confirmed the attack by the herders on victims, who were conveying to the Adamawa State Police Command, the body of a woman who had earlier been killed by the bandits on her farm.

The assailants, however, opened fire on the villagers, who fell into their ambush on Saturday evening.

Military personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent further attacks.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations of the Nigerian Army’s Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed the incident in Maiduguri that 10 insurgents had been killed.

Nwachukwu said that the operation was conducted by troops of the 153 Task Battalion with support of the Cameroonian Defence Forces deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole at about 11:30 a.m.

“The terrorists, who were mounted on horse-back were overpowered by the troops in a fierce shoot out, as the gallant troops killed the insurgents and recovered two AK 47 rifles from them.

Other items recovered from the insurgents include one Boko Haram flag, a set of bow and arrows, two mobile handsets and one Cameroonian International Passport.

“In a separate clearance operation, troops of the 82 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday night attacked and routed fleeing elements of Boko Haram insurgents at Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area.

“During the attack, troops killed one insurgent and recovered one AK 47 rifle, 41 rounds of locally fabricated ammunition and four Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

The recovered IEDs have been safely defused by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, he said.

In another operational encounter, troops of the 27 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole, on a long range fighting patrol, on Friday successfully conducted a raid operation on Boko Haram camp in Yaridiri forest in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to Nwachukwu, during the raid, the superior fire power of the troops forced the insurgents to flee in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning a huge sum of money and several other items.

He added that the troops also recovered three AK 47 rifle magazines, 21 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, a motorcycle and two mobile handsets.