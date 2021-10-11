Nigeria hosts ECOWAS Consultations on Global Compact for Migration

The ECOWAS Commission is organising a high-level Consultations on the Implementation of the Global Compact for Migration for the International Migration Review Forum 2022 with the support of the African Union Commission, the Regional UN Network on Migration for West and Central Africa and International Organisation for Migration (IOM).According to a statement by IOM West and Central Africa, this is the first opportunity for the ECOWAS Member States and other stakeholders to reflect collectively on initial results and to discuss ways in moving forward in the implementation of the GCM.

The consultations, which will hold from October 12 to 14, 2021 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, Nigeria, also aim to allow the ECOWAS Member States to ensure their common position will be well considered at the global level.

It added that the objectives of the consultations include

a brief overview of the GCM review processes and the timeline towards the 2022 International Migration Review Forum, providing an opportunity for the ECOWAS Member States to take stock and review the recent developments, progress made and challenges on the implementation of the GCM in West Africa and providing a space for experience sharing, best practices exchange and stocktaking by ECOWAS Member States during the implementation, follow-up and review of the GCM.

Others are assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the implementation of the GCM and the governance of international migration and providing an opportunity for the ECOWAS Member States to optimize their engagement with and contributing to the upcoming high-level International Migration Review Forum.