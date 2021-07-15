Nigeria hosts launch of ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation Network

The official launch and the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) Network kicks off on Thursday at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Nigeria.A statement by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja said that the 1st ECOWAS TPO Network AGM, which will be chaired by Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, CEO/Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), will consider key documents for the operationalization of the Network, as well as engage with prominent captains of industry.

It added that the two-day Network event is a public-sector led entity, which will work in partnership with the ECOWAS Commission to promote goods made in West Africa.