Nigeria: Immigration service confirms arrest of Senator

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning.The spokesman of the Service, Mr. Sunday James, said that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi West, announced the arrest on his Twitter handle at 7:32 a.m.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in,” he tweeted.

The police recently declared Melaye wanted after he was accused of supplying arms to some murder suspects, who allegedly implicated him.

The senator denies the allegations, which he described as politically motivated.

Senator Dino Melaye reported that he was stopped from boarding the flight to Morocco this morning after checking in and detained.

He said it was an arrest.

“Stopped from traveling and under arrest. No retreat no surrender. Talk we must,” Dino said on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The Nation newspaper online said it spoke with the Senator on phone to confirm the arrest.

After Melaye shunned a police order to appear in a Lokoja court on March 28, the two suspects to be tried along with him disappeared from police cell

However, they were re-arrested two days later in Benue state.

In a press briefing on 3 April, the police spokesman said the police would arraign Melaye and the other suspects on May 10.

The suspects are: Kabiru Seidu, 31, alias Osama, Nuhu Salisu, 25, alias small, Musa Mohammed, 27, alias Iko and Emmanuel Audu, 26.